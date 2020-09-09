Floyd Mayweather Mourns Boxing Prodigy Danny Gonzalez Who’s Shot Dead on Labor Day

Instagram

The 22-year-old boxer was hanging out in Moreno Valley, CA on September 7 when someone reportedly approached him and opened fire, wounding two other teenagers who were with Danny.

Floyd Mayweather, Jr.‘s boxing prodigy Danny Gonzalez has gone too soon. The 22-year-old athlete was shot and killed during a picnic on Labor Day. Supreme Boxing first broke the news on Tuesday, September 8 via a post on its Instagram account.

“Danny Gonzalez R.I.P.,” read a caption accompanying a photo of Danny in the ring. “We are very sad to report the tragic death of boxer Danny Gonzalez @daanny.g who was shot and killed during a family Labor Day picnic. We send our deepest condolences and prayers to the Gonzalez family at this time.”

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman also confirmed the tragic news, tweeting, “We are very sad to report the tragic death of boxer and top prospect, Danny Gonzalez. We send our deepest condolences and prayers to the Gonzalez family at this hard time.” He added, “May Danny rest in eternal peace.”

Floyd, who signed Danny to his boxing promotional firm Mayweather Promotions in 2016, has also paid tribute to the young boxer. “R.I.P champ gone but never forgotten,” he wrote on Instagram along with his picture with Danny.

According to TMZ’s report, Danny was hanging out in Moreno Valley, CA on Monday, September 7 at around 9 P.M. when someone approached him and opened fire. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Dept. Danny was pronounced dead when deputies and paramedics arrived at the scene.

Two other teenagers who were with Danny were transported to a nearby hospital where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police are investigating the incident, but no suspects have been identified and the motives have not been determined as of press time.

Tributes have also poured in from other people involved in boxing world, with fellow boxer Karlos Balderas posting a picture of Danny with a broken heart emoji in the caption. Boxing trainer Gabe Flores Sr. wrote on his own Instagram account, “RIP Danny Gonzalez lost for words right now, love you kid.”

Professional boxer Andy Vences shared his memory of Danny in his post. “I met Danny Gonzalez in the top amatuer tournaments back when I would travel with the Flores team when I trained in Stockton. Danny was a great kid with a huge f**kin heart!!! Humble & had a great personality,” he wrote in his lengthy message.

“I really connected with Danny Gonzalez when he was slowly drifting away from boxing. … We connected on a deep level just a year ago. He saw I was able to have a job & continue boxing and it inspired and motivated him,” he continued.

“RIP Danny Gonzalez,” he mourned the young boxer’s death, adding, “Too young and too talented…..RIP kid & condolences to the family.”