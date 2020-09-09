Five victims of shootings, hit-and-run in Denver identified

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner on Wednesday released the identities of five people killed in Denver over the Labor Day weekend.

The coroner’s office identified the victim of a hit-and-run early Monday morning as 26-year-old Christopher Patton. Patton and another person were riding stand-up scooters at about 1:30 a.m. when police say the driver of a driver of a silver Chevrolet Cobalt crashed into them at 14th and Arapahoe Streets before fleeing. Patton was flung onto the sidewalk and the other person was seriously injured. Patton was declared dead at Denver Health, and the coroner’s autopsy ruled his cause of death as blunt force injuries, according to a news release.

