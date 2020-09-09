Five-time Pro Bowl CB Aqib Talib announces retirement

Five-time Pro Bowler Aqib Talib announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday, and while that stirred up some commotion, he also revealed something else that was quite interesting.
The 34-year-old came very close to rejoining the New England Patriots this offseason, he revealed on his new “Call to the Booth” podcast, and it would’ve been for a specific role covering tight ends.
“(Belichick) told me he had the role of a lifetime for me,” Talib said. “… He really wanted me to come in and strap tight ends.”
Talib said the Patriots were prepared to pay him $6 million, which he called “a nice vet contract.” He said he seriously considered Belichick’s offer before deciding to retire.
Talib, who played for New England in 2012 and 2013, wasn’t so confident he’d be able to cover some of the lucrative tight ends the Patriots have on their 2020 schedule. Matchups against the San Francisco 49ers’ George Kittle, Kansas City’s Travis Kelce, Baltimore’s Mark Andrews and Las Vegas’ Darren Waller were enough to make him turn down the deal.
“I looked at this (expletive) schedule, and the thought, I said, ‘Can I even strap these dams tight ends?’ ” Talib said. “And then I said, ‘Aw, (expletive). It’s over with.’ Once that negative thought crossed my mind, I was like, man, my heart, my competitive edge, I ain’t really in it like that no more.”
Talib spent 12 years in the NFL, earning five Pro Bowl selections and winning one Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos in 2015. He racked up 35 interceptions for 10 touchdowns, five forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and 385 solo tackles.
