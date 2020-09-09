Five-time Pro Bowl CB Aqib Talib announces retirement

Five-time Pro Bowler Aqib Talib announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday, and while that stirred up some commotion, he also revealed something else that was quite interesting.

The 34-year-old came very close to rejoining the New England Patriots this offseason, he revealed on his new “Call to the Booth” podcast, and it would’ve been for a specific role covering tight ends.

“(Belichick) told me he had the role of a lifetime for me,” Talib said. “… He really wanted me to come in and strap tight ends.”

Talib said the Patriots were prepared to pay him $6 million, which he called “a nice vet contract.” He said he seriously considered Belichick’s offer before deciding to retire.