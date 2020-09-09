Five biggest NFL storylines during training camps

The NFL offseason has been far from normal due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but the league has rolled full-steam ahead nonetheless. After months of facilities being shut down, things re-opened as training camps began, and there was no shortage of interesting and noteworthy storylines. Now, the regular season is nearly upon us.

Here’s a look at five of the biggest stories across the NFL since camps began opening in July.

5. NFL’s COVID-19 success

The NFL did not mandate bubbles for their 32 teams, but each organization developed and implemented its own approach to containing the coronavirus and limiting its spread. To say that the league has been largely successful in that endeavor would be an understatement. On a week-by-week basis, positive tests for COVID-19 have remained extremely low. From Aug. 30-Sept. 5, the NFL administered 17,519 COVID-19 tests to 2,641 players. They only had one positive. While that number may rise once regular-season games get underway, the NFL and its many executives, coaches and players deserve a round of applause for a job well done so far.