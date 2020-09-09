Fire destroys Europe’s largest migrant camp, which had been under coronavirus lockdown

Three eyewitnesses said the fire was started as a protest against new mandatory quarantine measures, and a semiofficial Greek news agency said the blaze broke out after migrants who had tested positive or had been potentially exposed refused to go into isolation. A government spokesman told ERT, a Greek public broadcaster, that arson as well as other potential causes were being investigated.

Video showed people fleeing the camp overnight, the sky orange and yellow, as the camp’s tents and shipping containers were engulfed in flames. Some migrants, attempting to make their way to the island’s main town, were met by police trying to keep them closer to the camp. By morning, the camp was little more than charred husks and collapsed buildings. One photo showed a razed olive grove, once crowded with tents, where only two portable toilets remained standing.

The fire sets off the largest emergency to date at a camp that has long been the symbol of Europe’s failure to safely manage and care for people arriving on the continent.

Well before the pandemic, the camp, known as Moria, was a site for protests, fatal fires and chronic sickness. It was filled many times beyond capacity and was cited by international aid groups as unsafe and inhumane. It continued to operate only because Greece — and Europe — were unable to find alternatives.

“Events in Moria last night are unthinkable but, tragically, predictable as the dire situation on the islands has gone on for far too long,” said Dimitra Kalogeropoulou, the Greece country director for the International Rescue Committee. Kalogeropoulou said the camp’s residents appeared to have safely fled but are “now left with nothing.”

“Already traumatized people have now lost what few belongings they had,” she said.

The pressures on asylum seekers at the camp built further last week when officials detected the first positive coronavirus case. A subsequent testing campaign has since detected another 35 positive cases, and the camp has been put under lockdown. At the of the order, the aid confederation Oxfam noted that social distancing and good hygiene were all but impossible at the camp, given its squalid and cramped conditions.

The current Greek government took power last year with a blueprint for closing Moria and other island centers and creating more permanent structures. But it has faced local resistance in places that might host the centers.

Greece has instead slowly transferred some asylum seekers to the mainland, while a handful of other European Union countries have agreed to take in some of the most vulnerable migrants, especially unaccompanied children. Moria’s population was closer to 20,000 at the beginning of the pandemic.

As the camp burned, Greece declared a state of emergency on the island, and the whereabouts of the 35 migrants who had tested positive were unclear. The government spokesman, Stelios Petsas, told ERT that migrants would not be allowed to leave the island.

The E.U.’s home affairs commissioner, Ylva Johansson, said that Europe had “agreed to finance the immediate transfer and accommodation on the mainland of the remaining 400 unaccompanied children and teenagers.”

“The safety and shelter of all people in Moria is the priority,” she wrote on Twitter.

Movhgan Isar, a 16-year-old asylum seeker from Afghanistan, said he and his family had been stopped by police as they tried to walk to the town of Mitilini.

“We are now on the street but there is no shade,” he said in a phone interview. “We have no food or water. We need help.”