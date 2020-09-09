Ex-NSA chief Keith Alexander joins Amazon board By

© . FILE PHOTO: Keith Alexander, president and CEO of IronNet Cybersecurity and former Director of the National Security Agency, speaks during the TechCrunch Disrupt event in New York



() – Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:) said on Wednesday former National Security Agency chief Keith Alexander has joined the e-commerce giant’s board.

Alexander, who is the co-chief executive officer of IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, will serve on Amazon’s audit committee, it said in a regulatory filing. (https://

The four-member audit committee, headed by ex-Reader’s Digest chief Thomas Ryder, includes former PepsiCo (NASDAQ:) CEO Indra Nooyi.

Alexander has served as the commander of the U.S. Cyber Command in addition to heading the Central Security Service.