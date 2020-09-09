Ex-NSA chief Keith Alexander joins Amazon board By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . FILE PHOTO: Keith Alexander, president and CEO of IronNet Cybersecurity and former Director of the National Security Agency, speaks during the TechCrunch Disrupt event in New York

() – Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:) said on Wednesday former National Security Agency chief Keith Alexander has joined the e-commerce giant’s board.

Alexander, who is the co-chief executive officer of IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, will serve on Amazon’s audit committee, it said in a regulatory filing. (https://

The four-member audit committee, headed by ex-Reader’s Digest chief Thomas Ryder, includes former PepsiCo (NASDAQ:) CEO Indra Nooyi.

Alexander has served as the commander of the U.S. Cyber Command in addition to heading the Central Security Service.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR