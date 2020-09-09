Everything Akshay Kumar eats in a day

Akshay Kumar is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood and there’s no doubting the fact. We all know about his extremely disciplined lifestyle and his dedication to working out, but one fact that many might not be aware of is his carefree diet.

Yes, Akshay does not follow a diet routine instead he eats everything, but at the right time. The actor usually starts off his day with a serving of parathas followed by a glass of milk and some fruits and nuts. Lunch for the actor consists of lentils, brown rice, wholesome veggies and yogurt. The actor wraps up his day with a bowl of soup paired with sautéed vegetables. He makes sure to finish his last meal by 7 PM and if he feels hungry later on, he prefers an egg white omelette or anything easy to digest. He also avoids packaged and processed foods as much as he can.

Even though these rules sound pretty simple, it is clearly evident that they help a long way.