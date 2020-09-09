Epic unveils a three week concert series on Fortnite, starting Sept. 12, which will broadcast from a new LA studio specially outfitted for live performances (Andrew Webster/The Verge)

Andrew Webster / The Verge:
Epic unveils a three week concert series on Fortnite, starting Sept. 12, which will broadcast from a new LA studio specially outfitted for live performances — It starts with Dominic Fike performing on Saturday,nbsp; — Music is about to become a much bigger part of Fortnite.
