Home Technology Epic unveils a three week concert series on Fortnite, starting Sept. 12,...

Epic unveils a three week concert series on Fortnite, starting Sept. 12, which will broadcast from a new LA studio specially outfitted for live performances (Andrew Webster/The Verge)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
5


Andrew Webster / The Verge:

Epic unveils a three week concert series on Fortnite, starting Sept. 12, which will broadcast from a new LA studio specially outfitted for live performances  —  It starts with Dominic Fike performing on Saturday,nbsp; —  Music is about to become a much bigger part of Fortnite.

RELATED ARTICLES

©