Ellen Announces The Return Of Her Talk Show Following Allegations Of A Toxic Work Environment: “We’re Gonna Talk About It”

Ellen DeGeneres has just announced that her talk show will be returning for its 18th season on September 21st, following disturbing allegations that brought the show’s production to an abrupt halt.

During her announcement, Ellen seemingly addresses the recent racial discrimination and sexual assault allegations against staff at her show saying, “I can’t wait to get back to work and back to our studio. And, yes, we’re gonna talk about it.”

Tiffany Haddish will be one of Ellen’s first guests on the show, and production will continue normally on the Warner Bros. lot in Los Angeles. The only difference will be the absence of Ellen’s legendary studio audience due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing.

Ellen also spoke about the results of the internal investigation, ensuring that the employees responsible for creating the toxic environment had been let go.

As we previously reported, word of the Ellen Show being under investigation launched a social media campaign against the production of the show. Some people on Twitter even went as far as brainstorming people who could replace Ellen on the talk show.

#ReplaceEllen started to trend on Twitter, as people started to think of another entertaining face to put in her place.

View this post on Instagram SWIPE: #Roommates, following the news surrounding #EllenDeGeneres and her talk show being investigated for alleged mistreatment, discrimination and racism—-many on social media are already thinking of her possible replacement if she decides to step down courtesy of the #ReplaceEllen hashtag. : (@gettyimages) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Aug 3, 2020 at 8:22am PDT

