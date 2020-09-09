Echo Show 8 vs. Nest Hub: Which should you buy?

Just right Echo Show 8

Deciding on which device to get when comparing the Echo Show 8 vs. the Nest Hub is quite a difficult exercise. Both of these devices sound great, look good, are comparably-sized smart screen speakers, and both can do all of the basic smart screen stuff. You can control your smart home devices, monitor your home security, watch videos, or check the weather on either device. An important factor in the decision process will no doubt be which smart assistant and which ecosystem you are more embedded in, but there are some other factors you may want to consider as well.

Echo Show 8 vs. Nest Hub: Middleweight champions

Amazon started the Echo Show line on the larger-end, and gradually introduced a smaller Echo Show 5 and a medium-sized Echo Show 8. Google/Nest on the other hand began their smart screen journey with the mid-sized Nest Hub and then later scaled up with the introduction of the Nest Hub Max. Either way, both companies landed on a strategy of diversified smart screen sizes. Let’s take a look at how they compare and help you choose the best option for you.

Echo Show 8 Nest Hub Size 7.9″x 5.4″x 3.9″ 7.02″ x 4.65″ x 2.65″ Weight 36.6 oz 16.9 oz Speakers 2 1 Screen 8″ touch screen at 1200x800p resolution 7″ touch screen at 1024x600p resolution Microphones 4 2 Smart assistant Alexa Value Privacy controls Physical camera shutter and mute switch Physical mute switch Colors 2 (charcoal, sandstone) 4 (sand, aqua, chalk, charcoal) Price $100 $100

Echo Show 8 vs. Nest Hub: Hub-a hub-a

The Nest Hub was Google’s first attempt at a smart screen speaker, and it was widely praised for its bright, colorful screen and easy interface into the world of the Google Assistant. In our initial review we noted that this was the first smart device we could recommend putting in any room in the house, from the kitchen to the bedroom. It is svelt, doesn’t have a camera to worry about, and has a really useful Ambient EQ mode that adjusts the color and lighting to fit the feel of the room. It just gets the tech out of your face and blends in nicely with its surroundings.

As you might imagine, the Nest Home has great integration with Google apps and services, so if you are heavy into that ecosystem, you’ll be in heaven. It does a fantastic job of showing you your day at a glance, makes it easy to create customized routines, and allows you to cast content to the screen via its built-in Chromecast support. It is also the best digital photo frame on the market, and its integration with Google Photos easily beats out what the Echo Show 8 can do with Amazon Photos.

There have been some complaints about the usability of the touchscreen, its sub-720p resolution, and its backward-firing speakers. While many praised Google for not including a camera with this device, others lamented the fact that they couldn’t make or receive video calls. There are a few key content partners not present on the device, most notably Audible, Netflix, and Apple Music. The Nest Hub has a pretty mature smart home ecosystem (particularly through Nest), but it doesn’t work well anymore with Ring products. Such are the realities of consolidated ecosystems and walled gardens, but device and service interoperability is increasingly becoming something you need to consider when making a smart device purchase decision.

Echo Show 8 vs. Nest Hub: Show enough

The Echo Show 8 is the latest and greatest smart screen Alexa speaker from Amazon, and as such it builds on the best features from its predecessors — the smaller Echo Show 5 and larger Echo Show (2nd Gen). It brings the physical privacy controls of a hardware camera shutter and microphone switch up from the Show 5 and takes the higher resolution from the Show (2nd Gen). It also incorporates Amazon’s new Certified for Humans program approach to easy smart device set-up and maintenance.

The fact that you can use this device to video chat with other Echo Show users or drop in on friends and family with Echo smart speakers puts it ahead of the Nest Hub from a functional perspective. Whereas Google said it left a camera off the Nest Hub for privacy reasons (although it later added one to the Nest Hub Max), Amazon addressed this concern first with the Show 5 and now with the Show 8 by prominently featuring physical controls for the camera and mic and reinforcing its online privacy and security controls (a policy Google also has pursued).

In addition to the hardware enhancements, the Show 8 also plays exclusive content from CNBC and Food Network, and it supports Audible audiobooks and Apple Music (among other services not yet available on the Nest Hub). Notably missing though is support for YouTube and Netflix. The Show 8 is excellent at controlling and monitoring a wide range of smart home products and it works particularly well with Ring and Eero products, though not as well with Nest devices. The same caveat about ecosystems applies here — consider what products and services you have or want to have before making your purchase decision.

Echo Show 8 vs. Nest Hub: Split on screens

This is one of the tougher comparisons to do because these are pretty evenly-matched devices. In this size category, I lean ever so slightly towards the Echo Show 8, which is a contrast to the larger Nest Hub Max vs. Amazon Echo Show (2nd Gen) comparisson we did earlier. In both reviews, the deciding factors came down to specs and features available on the newer models versus what the older ones had to offer.

Many people will make their choice solely based on their smart assistant and ecosystem preferences, and that’s fine. In fact, that might be the best way to make this decision. But if you’re platform or device agnostic, we’d push you towards the Echo Show 8.

