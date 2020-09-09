Drew Barrymore Plots ’50 First Dates’ and ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Reunions for Talk Show Debut

Instagram

The ‘Never Been Kissed’ actress is going to reunite with her former movie co-stars like Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu, and Adam Sandler for the first episode of ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’.

Drew Barrymore will kick off her new talk show with cast reunions for “50 First Dates” and “Charlie’s Angels“.

The actress will premiere “The Drew Barrymore Show” in the U.S. on Monday (15Sep20) and she’ll be joined by her “Charlie’s Angels” co-stars Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu, as well as Adam Sandler, who she shared the screen with in “50 First Dates”.

Rounding out the star-studded first-week line-up of guests will be Reese Witherspoon, Billy Eichner, Jane Fonda, Gabrielle Union, Christian Siriano, Charlize Theron, Tyra Banks, and Billy Porter.

Those looking for an early glimpse of the show can check out “The Making of The Drew Barrymore Show“, which debuted on thedrewbarrymoreshow.com on Tuesday (08Sep20) and takes viewers behind the scenes of the series.