Drake’s Son’s Back To School Photos Are Super Cute

“The world is yours, kid.”
It’s safe that back to school is looking a little different this year. So, if you want some much-needed cuteness to feel better about the whole thing, may I present Drake’s 2-year-old son, Adonis.
Drake posted an adorable photo of his son rocking cornrows and an all-black outfit with the caption, “First Day Of School…The World Is Yours Kid 🌍.”
Adonis’ mom, Sophie Brussaux, also posted a picture and wrote, “First day of school! Mom is proud of her big boy (and part-time little koala).”
Drake has publicly kept pretty quiet about his son, and shared family pics onto his Instagram for the first time earlier this year.
“I want to be able to go places with my son and share memories with my son,” he later added, speaking about his decision to share the photos. “I don’t want to feel like just because of a life choice I made to be a ‘celebrity’ that I got to make everybody live under this blanket. So I just wanted to free myself of that.”
Wishing Adonis a safe and happy first day at school!
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!