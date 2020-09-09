Donald Trump Jr. Speaks On Thug Kyle Rittenhouse Killing 2 People In Kenosha: ‘We All Do Stupid Things At 17’

Donnie Jr. is out here taking after his father, and by that I mean saying things that have people looking at him sideways. Donald Trump Jr. recently interviewed with @extratv, discussing the Black Lives Matter movement and what’s going on socially in Kenosha, Winsconsin, following the Jacob Blake shooting.

Donald Trump Jr. was grilled by “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay, who asked him about his father’s recent visit to Kenosha. She specifically questioned why Donald Trump met with police and not with Jacob’s family.

“Those police that he was speaking to weren’t involved in that incident,” Donald Trump Jr. said in defense of his father. “They were involved in quelling riots and businesses being burned down indiscriminately, many of them minority-owned.”

But when asked about why the Trump administration hasn’t condemned Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse, Trump Jr. replied, “We’re waiting for due process. We’re not jumping to conclusions…If I put myself in Kyle Rittenhouse’s shoes, maybe I shouldn’t have been there. He’s a young kid…We all do stupid things at 17.”

You can watch the interview below:

