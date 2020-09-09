Diana Penty on her holiday style

Diana Penty wowed one and all in her debut film Cocktail. Post that the actress has had a few more chances to prove herself on the big screen. Though she is still waiting for that one big project, the actress had made a place for herself in the industry. Her style is one thing the audience adores her for. She is always dressed well, be it an event, a casual outing or a holiday, you’ll never spot this beauty disappointing people with her sartorial choices. We got our hands on an interview that the actress gave to an entertainment portal where she revealed what she loves to wear during travelling.

She said, “My holiday style is very practical, easy, and comfortable. I like to travel as light as I can and not overload my bags. When it comes to spring-summer, I’d like wearing bold colours because, sometimes, it’s nice to dress up in vibrant colours. Also, I live in Bombay and I’m all for trying colours in the summer!”