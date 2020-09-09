Denise Richards Exits ‘RHOBH’ Following Hookup Drama

Bravo TV

The announcement comes following the drama-filled season 10 which sees the ‘Wild Things’ actress at the center of controversies, including her alleged hookup with Brandi Glanville.

–

Denise Richards is bidding farewell to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after 2 seasons. A rep for the actress confirmed to Variety on Wednesday, September 9, that Denise wouldn’t be back for season 11 of the Bravo reality show.

The announcement of her departure comes following the drama-filled season 10 which saw Denise at the center of controversies. Early in the season, the 49-year-old was accused of “mom-shaming” by other cast members after she claimed that she didn’t want her daughters around her co-stars because they discussed threesomes in front of her children and their friends at her party. Other Housewives thought that she was being hypocritical because Denise was knowns as someone who was open about sex.

Additionally, Denise made headlines several times over her alleged affair with Brandi Glanville, who claimed that they hooked up during a visit to her movie set in April 2019. The latter also said that Denise tried to shut her up about their hookup because she wanted to save her marriage to Aaron Phypers. Richards, meanwhile, has adamantly denied all the allegations.

“If I was just doing it to make a splash, why would I not have done it last season? Then they would have brought me back full-time this season because they would have had a giant full f***ing story line,” Brandi told Us Weekly back in July. “I didn’t say it last season because I was worried that I was a cheater after she’s like, ‘Oh, Aaron’s going to kill me if he finds out.’ I thought, ‘What is she talking about? That is bulls**t.’ ”

Brandi also accused Denise of talking about other Housewives behind their back. According to Brandi, Denise said that Teddi Mellencamp was “pathetic” and called Erika Girardi a “cold-hearted b***h.” In the first part of the reunion, Denise shared that she felt like a “target.”

Prior to her departure announcement, the “Wild Things” star hinted that she might not return for a new season of “RHOBH”, noting that she would only if “it makes sense.” She went on to say at the time, “I actually had so much fun my first season, and I formed genuine friendships. This season was very different, but I would never say I regret anything. I just roll with the punches.”

Bravo has yet to comment on the matter.