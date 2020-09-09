DeMarcus Cousins list Las Vegas mansion for $8 million

DeMarcus Cousins’ extravagant Las Vegas mansion is everything you’d expect it to be, and now we’re getting an inside look at the home because it’s officially on the market.

The home is being sold through Bob and Jill Barnhart of Luxurious Real Estate and has been listed for a whopping $8 million. It features 10 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, a pool with waterfalls and a water slide, a home theater, an indoor basketball court and an elevator.

It also includes a master suite with a spa-like bathroom, gourmet kitchen, billiards room, wet bar, sports media room, gym and a few offices. The home also is just a short drive from the Las Vegas strip.

Cousins spent the majority of his time during the offseason in Las Vegas and did most of his training in the city. In his years in the NBA, Cousins made roughly $90 million between the Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans and Golden State Warriors.

The 30-year-old missed the entire 2019-20 campaign with a torn ACL. He previously sold his lavish Mediterranean-themed Sacramento mansion for $4.25 million in 2018.