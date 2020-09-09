Deals: 27-Inch iMac Sale Hits Amazon With Up to $129 Off Latest 2020 Model

Amazon today has a deal on Apple’s new 27-inch iMac, offering up to $129 off on 512GB models. These are the models that Apple just launched last month with updated 10th-generation Intel processor options and True Tone displays.

Note: is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The sale includes the 27-inch iMac with a 3.3GHz 6-core 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD for $1,869.92, down from $1,999.00. This $129 sale is the best discount that we’ve tracked among the major Apple resellers online.

$129 OFF New 27-Inch iMac for $1,869.92

Stock is limited, so be sure to head to Amazon soon if you’re interested.

If you’re looking for less storage, B,amp;H Photo also has the 256GB 27-inch iMac for $1,699.00, down from $1,799.00. You can keep track of ongoing sales on Apple’s iMac line by visiting our Best iMac Deals guide. There, we keep track of the best iMac offers from Amazon, Adorama, B,amp;H Photo, and other retailers, so be sure to check back often if you’re shopping for an iMac for the first time, or thinking of upgrading.