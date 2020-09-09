David Harbour And Lily Allen Got Married

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Updated 26 minutes ago. Posted 26 minutes ago

TBH, more couples should celebrate with In-N-Out.

Holy moly, Lily Allen and David Harbour just got hitched!


Charley Gallay / Getty Images

Lily confirmed her marriage to the Stranger Things star by posting a series of photos of their Las Vegas wedding, complete with an Elvis impersonator:

Rumors have been swirling over the pair’s engagement ever since May, when Lily shared an Instagram photo and some eagle-eyed fans noted that her ring was on a certain finger.

And now we need not speculate anymore! Lily also shared a photo of her enjoying some In-N-Out while wearing her Dior wedding dress, which was a mood I didn’t know I needed:

The two spent quarantine together, and recently shared some adorable photos with Lily’s two children, whom she shares with ex-husband Sam Cooper.

All the best to the happy couple!

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR