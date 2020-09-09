David Harbour And Lily Allen Got Married

TBH, more couples should celebrate with In-N-Out.
Holy moly, Lily Allen and David Harbour just got hitched!
Lily confirmed her marriage to the Stranger Things star by posting a series of photos of their Las Vegas wedding, complete with an Elvis impersonator:
Rumors have been swirling over the pair’s engagement ever since May, when Lily shared an Instagram photo and some eagle-eyed fans noted that her ring was on a certain finger.
And now we need not speculate anymore! Lily also shared a photo of her enjoying some In-N-Out while wearing her Dior wedding dress, which was a mood I didn’t know I needed:
The two spent quarantine together, and recently shared some adorable photos with Lily’s two children, whom she shares with ex-husband Sam Cooper.
All the best to the happy couple!
