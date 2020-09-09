Danny Gonzalez shot dead, Floyd Mayweather

Unbeaten boxing prospect Danny Gonzalez — who signed with Mayweather Promotions in 2016 – was shot and killed in the US.

The 22-year-old rising star was gunned down in Moreno Valley, California on Labor Day, a public holiday in the United States. He died at the scene while two minors with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds were transported to a local hospital.

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman responded to the tragic news: “We are very sad to report the tragic death of boxer and top prospect, Danny González.”

“We send our deepest condolences and prayers to the Gonzalez family at this hard time. May Danny rest in eternal peace.”

Mayweather also expressed his condolences over the death of the star.

“R.I.P champ,” he captioned a photo of himself and Gonzalez. “Gone but never forgotten.”

Gonzalez signed with Mayweather Promotions when he was 18 years old and was viewed as a phenomenal talent by Mayweather.

“There are certain times when you know you’ve just struck gold and this is one of them,” Mayweather said in 2016.

It’s understood Mayweather was impressed by Gonzalez’s amateur record of 96-13 and described him as a”force to be reckoned with!”

Gonzalez only had three professional fights before taking time away from the sport in 2017.

Not long ago he posted to social media and said a comeback was in the works.

An investigation is underway but police have no suspects so far.