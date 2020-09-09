DaniLeigh Steps Into The Shade Room To Seemingly Confirm Her Split From Da Baby After Series Of Heartbroken Tweets

DaniLeigh was up reaaaal late last night, Roomies, with a series of tweets that had fans wondering about her current relationship status. The last time we checked, she was all boo’d up with Da Baby, but she stepped in to seemingly confirm they are no longer an item.

“I never had hate til I dated u,” she tweeted. “Who ain’t for me, ain’t for me. God always shows me.”

After some of our Roommates speculated her tweets might be in regards to a break up, DaniLeigh stepped in with a vague message about being “human” and says she’s just ready to drop her new music.

“Y’all gotta try to have more love this early in the day… but at the end of the day I’m human… that man was 100% single ‘to me’ when we started… I’m done talking about it tho I promise. Ready to get this money and drop this album. Good morning everyone and have a blessed day today.”

Dani and Da Baby were spotted out together back in June, sparking rumors that they may have been a couple. Things got messy, however, when the mother of Baby’s children, Meme, got involved.

DaniLeigh and Meme exchanged words on a few occasions, but it looks like that may have been for nothing.

Baby has not spoken out about the potential breakup yet, but we’ll keep y’all posted, Roomies!

