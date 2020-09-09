Cyn Santana Breaks Silence After Phone Call With Joe Budden Is Leaked: Mind Your Business

Instagram

In a nine-minute video she posts on Instagram, the ‘Love and Hip Hop: New York’ star also alludes that someone she once trusted was the one who leaked the audio.

–

Cyn Santana has broken her silence after her phone conversation with Joe Budden was leaked to the world. Taking to her Instagram account on Tuesday, September 8, she posted a nine-minute video stressing the importance of her family’s well-being and urging her followers to mind their own business.

The “Love & Hip Hop: New York” star began by stressing how much she values the mental health of her family and how she doesn’t want this whole scandal to affect them. “The mental health of my family, the mental health of my son…,” she said. “I need you to understand as a mother of a son in today’s world… The things that I’d do for my son, things that I’d do for my family to protect them.”

She also vowed to protect her family at all cost, and that included Joe since he’s the father of her son. “I understand that Joseph and I are public figures, but we’re not action figures,” she said. “We’re still human beings. Just because we’re public figures, it doesn’t mean that I have to tell the world what happens in my life.”

Later on in the video, Cyn alluded that the one who leaked the audio was someone who she trusted. “I confided in somebody, and they completely betrayed my trust,” she noted. “That’s fine. S**t happens in life.” She then made it clear that she would not talk about the matter in public because she wanted to protect Joe and their son’s privacy in addition to hers.

“A message from my heart,” so she wrote in the caption of the post. “I dont play about my family and I most definitely don’t play about my son. Mind y’all business. Love.”

<br />

It arrives after an audio of Cyn and Joe’s phone conversation was leaked online. During their chat, Joe kept insisting to meet in person to discuss plans to co-parent their son Lexington. However, Cyn refused and said at one point, “Why? So you can chase me and drag me again?”