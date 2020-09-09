Could Buccaneers WR Mike Evans miss season opener vs. Saints?

Three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Mike Evans may have to wait before he starts for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers alongside six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady in an official game for the first time.

Per Jenna Laine of ESPN, Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians told reporters on Wednesday that the 27-year-old receiver is day-to-day as he works to recover from an undisclosed soft tissue injury.

“We’ll take it all the way to the wire with him,” Arians explained. “He’s got 1,000 reps already for this game, the whole camp. So it’ll just be a game-time decision. If he doesn’t go Friday, we’ll take it all the way to the ballgame. If he can’t play, other guys will step in and step up.”

Laine added that Evans didn’t practice on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Either Scotty Miller and Justin Watson would be tasked with lightening Chris Godwin’s load versus the New Orleans Saints if Evans can’t go on Sunday. Brady also has old friend and former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, along with O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate, as options for what would be an altered gameplan.