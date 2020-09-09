Coronavirus Briefing: What Happened Today

How is AstraZeneca’s vaccine different from the other coronavirus vaccines in development?

AstraZeneca’s vaccine is based on what’s called a viral vector. You want to produce an immune response to the coronavirus, but instead of using the coronavirus itself, they use what’s called an adenovirus that they took from a chimpanzee.

This is meant to be a modified virus that they have genetically altered to be harmless to humans, but they’ve also modified it to express some genes from the coronavirus. The idea is that this virus is like a chauffeur that can bring coronavirus genes into the body and then will allow the body to mount a response to the products of those coronavirus genes, but the body will not be infected with the coronavirus.

What happens now with the trial?

The U.S. vaccine trials were not in full swing yet. AstraZeneca was planning to enroll 30,000 people at 80 sites. They’ve enrolled at only 62 sites, so this may mess up their timeline.

AstraZeneca has previously said they were hoping to roll something out early next year. That could still be possible. It really depends on what other data emerges from the Phase 3 trials. But if this hold takes awhile to investigate, it could be longer than that.

It is also possible that if they notice more of these adverse events or if the event is bad enough, the trial could be stopped. In that case the researchers have to be pretty sure they are seeing something that resulted from the vaccine. That’s a big question mark right now. We don’t know whether this person was in the placebo group or the vaccine group.