Clippers expected to pursue Giannis Antetokounmpo

If the Milwaukee Bucks actually decide to trade Giannis Antetokounmpo, it won’t be the first time we’ve seen a major NBA superstar head to another team.

According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, the Los Angeles Clippers are among the teams expected to pursue a deal for Antetokounmpo. Other teams interested in the talented Bucks star include the Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors, Toronto Raptors and Dallas Mavericks.

The odds of Antetokounmpo being traded by the Bucks, though, are slim. The reigning MVP is eligible to sign a super-max extension with Milwaukee, and multiple sources are “adamant” that the club won’t trade him if he doesn’t put pen to paper, according to ESPN’s Tim Bontemps.

After the Bucks’ 103-94 season-ending loss, Antetokounmpo essentially nixed any and all trade rumors by professing his commitment to Milwaukee and the future of the organization under general manager Jon Horst.

“It’s not happening. That’s not happening,” Antetokounmpo told Yahoo’s Chris Haynes. “Some see a wall and go in (another direction). I plow through it. We just have to get better as a team, individually and get right back at it next season.”

While Antetokounmpo is committed to the organization, it probably won’t be an easy task to get him signed past 2021. If Milwaukee and the four-time All-Star can’t work out a deal, they’ll have to trade him before next season’s trade deadline or risk losing him for nothing as an unrestricted free agent in 2021.