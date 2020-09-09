Cashman on Yankees’ slump: ‘Our fans deserve better baseball’

The New York Yankees have lost 14 of their last 19 games and are barely holding on to the American League’s final playoff spot. New York had some of the best odds to win the World Series this year at the start of the season, and given their high expectations, general manager Brian Cashman isn’t happy with their performance as of late.

Cashman rarely attends the club’s road games, but given New York’s recent struggles, was in attendance for the Yanks horrendous 12-7 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. In a game they led 6-2, the Yankees’ bullpen was embarrassed, giving up a whopping 10 runs in the sixth inning.

After that performance, Cashman held a meeting with the team, telling them he believes he in them and reminding them “who they are,” according to ESPN’s Marly Rivera. That meeting didn’t do much for the club, though, as they fell to the Blue Jays once again on Tuesday by a score of 2-1.

With their worst 19-game span in the last 20 years, Cashman also took the time to address Yankees fans, telling them that this isn’t something the organization is used to.

“It’s not something that we’re accustomed to, having a slide like this,” Cashman said. “We’re used to better baseball than this, our fans deserve better baseball than this.”

It’s not surprising that the Yankees are struggling amid the shortened season. The club has had 10 players on the injured list this season, including Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, who currently have no timeline for a return. D.J. LeMahieu and Gleyber Torres recently returned from their injuries, though both have struggled at the plate.

While Judge and Stanton are expected to be back before the regular season ends, New York lost Tommy Kahnle and Luis Severino to Tommy John surgery, which has played a role in the team’s pitching struggles.

On Wednesday the Yankees will have a chance to snap their skid against the Blue Jays, though they’ll have to dig deep if they want to get above the .500 threshold.