DigiTimes: 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro to Launch First

Apple is set to debut four new OLED iPhones in 5.4, 6.1, and 6.7-inch sizes before the year is out. Rumors suggest the 6.7-inch iPhone and one 6.1-inch model will be higher-end devices with triple-lens cameras, while the 5.4-inch device and the other 6.1-inch model will be more affordable lower-end iPhones with dual-lens cameras. Owing to development and production delays, Apple is rumored…