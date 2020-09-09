Carreno Busta tames erratic Shapovalov to claim place in last four By

Matilda Coleman
NEW YORK () – Pablo Carreno Busta outlasted an erratic Denis Shapovalov 3-6 7-6(5) 7-6(4) 0-6 6-3 in a seesaw battle to advance to his second U.S. Open semi-final on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old Spaniard, the oldest of the men’s quarter-finalists, had looked down and out when his Canadian opponent served him a bagel in the fourth set.

However, after getting some treatment to his lower back, 2017 semi-finalist Carreno Busta fought back gamely to seal the deciding set in a match that lasted over four hours.

The 20th seed, who is eyeing a place in his maiden Grand Slam final, will face Alexander Zverev in the last four after the German took down Borna Coric 1-6 7-6(5) 7-6(1) 6-3 earlier on Tuesday.

