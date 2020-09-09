Carole Baskin’s First DWTS Number Is to “Eye of the Tiger”

Despite all of the fun she plans to have on DWTS, Carole said she hopes to put “cats in the spotlight.”

“That’s why I feel so much pressure to stay in this competition for as long as I possibly can,” she expressed, adding, “Because every single week, I hope to be giving that message in front of people that these cats don’t belong in cages, and we have to save them in the wild before they disappear completely.”

Along with her message, Carole confessed that the feline animals are giving her plenty of dancing inspo. She put it best, saying, “Leopards gives me the most inspiration because they manage to do everything by using the absolute least amount of energy necessary to achieve their goals.”

“When they kill an animal, they can pull an animal that’s something like 10 times their weight up into a tree,” she added. “And that way, they don’t have to fight off lions and hyenas, so I really think the way the leopard moves is something I want to bring to the dance floor.”