Cameron Smith Origin farewell tour a possibility

There are fresh hopes for the Queensland Maroons with legend Cameron Smith a possibility to have one last crack in the Origin arena as part of a farewell tour to end his rugby league career.

With the 2020 Origin series set to launch later this year across a three-week cycle in November, selectors will be narrowing the field for spots in the team as finals footy approaches.

After two straight series losses under the coaching of Kevin Walters, the Maroons will be looking to rebound in this year’s special end-of-season series.

Queensland will face a number of selection headaches including the important hooker role, which was owned by Smith during the State’s era of dominance between 2006 and 2017, where they won 11 out of 12 series.

Dragons star Ben Hunt was Queensland’s No.9 in last year’s series but he’s expected to be met with some fierce competition from Parramatta’s Reed Mahoney and Tigers’ Harry Grant according to selector and rugby league legend Darren Lockyer.

“Ben Hunt, he won’t play finals. Then you have Harry Grant, who I know is really young, but he’s a talented player, then you have Reed Mahoney and Jake Friend,” Lockyer told Wide World of Sports’ QLDER.

“Parramatta will play finals, so I think Reed Mahoney will be given an opportunity to press his claim.”

However, Queensland legend Wally Lewis said Mahoney’s less-prominent role within the Eels squad could give the edge to Grant who he sees as a future player for the Maroons going forward.

“I’ve been quite impressed with some of Mahoney’s performances. I often get the impression that he doesn’t get to play as prominent of a role in a game that he would like,” Lewis added.

“He has some big names around him, and he simply does his job and tips the ball on.

“My impression of Harry Grant, he’s a good kid. He’s got remarkable maturity about his play and I’ve got no doubt this kid will be playing for Queensland for 10 years.

“It’s a big statement to make but he’s one of those players that displays wonderful vision every time he’s running up to get the towards where the ball is being played.

“His head is in overdrive and he’s looking around to spot where there’s an opening in the opposition defence, while his ears are open and listening to the call he’s getting from the chief playmaker.”

But neither Grant nor Mahoney may get a crack this year with suggestions Smith might come out of his Origin retirement to finish off his rugby league career with a farewell tour.

Nine News rugby league reporter Adam Jackson revealed there’s been “talk” of a scenario where Smith says farewell to the game of rugby league inside the Origin arena.

“There’s a bit of talk about Cameron Smith. This scenario, he retires, comes out and announces his retirement,” Jackson said.

“A month later he plays Origin and gets a farewell Origin tour three weeks in a row.

“His leadership would be crucial and Kevvie says the door is always open for Cameron Smith.”

Lewis said he had no doubt Walters and fans would welcome Smith back into the line-up should he decide to come back.

“Queensland would accept him with open arms. No doubt about that,” he said.

“If the season finished and he thought this might be a wonderful way to present my retirement for the game, Queensland would take him.

“There’s only one bloke who knows the answer and it’s Cam.

Lockyer added: “Maybe we should get Alf to ring him,” referring to Allan Langer’s famous Origin comeback in 2001.

Another young star who could also make their debut for Queensland is Melbourne forward Tino Fa’asuamaleaui.

Lockyer said Fa’asuamaleaui would a new dimension to the edge attack of the Maroons.

“You want your edge forwards to be really good defensively, but Tino is a type of guy if you need some impact in attack on the edge, he can come in and provide that,” Lockyer added.

“There are 100 different machinations you need to think about.

“A lot of it won’t be decided until after the grand final.”

