Business confidence ticks up, with signs SA may have passed the year’s low point

SA’s business confidence rose in the third quarter of the year from record lows, indicating that the stark fall in second quarter GDP announced on Tuesday may be the year’s low point.

Rand Merchant Bank and Stellenbosch University’s Bureau for Economic Research published their quarterly gauge of business confidence on Wednesday. The data is based on responses from 1 800 executives spread across the retail, wholesale and motor trade.

Confidence picked up from a record low of just 5 in the second quarter to in the third.

“From such a low base, when the strictest of lockdowns took effect, this improvement is not entirely unexpected,” said RMB in a statement. The increase, according to RMB, suggests that SA’s GDP can “recover some lost ground” when data for the third quarter is released.

RMB and BER see a possibility of a 20% to 25% increase in GDP for the third quarter on an annualised basis. This would correspond, roughly, to an increase in GDP of 5% between the two quarters on a non-annualised basis.

“While no doubt discouraging, the improved RMB/BER BCI in the third quarter is supportive of these figures representing the worst point for this cycle”, said Ettienne Le Roux, chief economist at RMB, in a statement.