Brad Fittler not worried about State of Origin representation being affected by player pay cuts

New South Wales State of Origin coach Brad Fittler says he is not worried that players will not want to represent their states due to less financial incentives this season.

With the Origin series slated for the end of the year, players stand to earn less than they normally would for representative honours due to the pay cuts brought about by COVID-19.

Fittler is hoping to make it a hat-trick of series wins as Blues coach this year, and said he and his staff will be paying close attention to how players interview in the selection process.

“The one thing we’ve always gauged our selections on is picking players who we believe want to be there and want to play for the jersey, and it’s been one of the real successes of our team,” he told 2GB’s Wide World of Sports Radio.

Fittler is hoping to make it three consecutive series wins as coach of the Blues this year

“When we speak to them over the phone and get to that period where we pick our 27, getting a gauge on whether they want to be there or not is one of the things that we’ll be listening to.

“I’m sure the majority of them will want to be playing State of Origin at the end of the year.

“It’s been incredible, both in New South Wales and in parts of Queensland, it’s just been a tumultuous 12 months, so the least we can do is bring a bit of pride to the state and give them something to watch.

“That’s going to be our goal and picking the players is going to be the absolute key to victory.”

Two players that are on Fittler’s radar despite their respective teams’ struggles are Brisbane’s Kotoni Staggs and Wests Tigers winger David Nofoaluma.

Wests Tigers winger David Nofoaluma continued his outstanding season with a hat-trick against Manly last week

Both have enjoyed prolific seasons on the attacking end, but Fittler suggested that he’d like to see more in defence from the talented pair.

“Kotoni has been awesome. I think both of the fellas have been incredible in attack,” he said.

“The Tigers aren’t at the bottom of the ladder, but their defence isn’t fantastic and Brisbane’s has been appalling.

“I think both players could naturally work a bit better with their sides respectively in defence, but when you’re going backwards an awful lot and you’re getting beaten week-in, week-out, it makes it hard to get combinations with the changing of teams.

“With the ball, both of them have been possibly the best two strike players in the competition.”