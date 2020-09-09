Roommates, although Bow Wow is currently in the middle of some very serious allegations involving domestic abuse, he is still making time for new music. He recently posted on Instagram that his new album is titled “Dedicated To My Ex’s”—following the recent leaked audio that he allegedly physically abused ex-girlfriend Kiyomi Leslie.

Bow Wow has had more than his fair share of relationship drama and things have taken a serious turn involving his previous tumultuous relationship with ex Kiyomi Leslie. In response to the newly surfaced leaked audio, Bow Wow posted his new album announcement called “Dedicated To My Ex’s.”

While he didn’t specify anything other than that and didn’t specifically address the allegations against him, fans assume that he will speak on the situation through his music. Bow Wow also didn’t provide any details on a forthcoming release date.

View this post on Instagram #TSRTunez: Looks like #BowWow is dedicating his album to his exes A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 9, 2020 at 11:30am PDT

As we previously reported, in new obtained audio, Kiyomi Leslie can be heard saying, “this man hit me in my stomach.” Someone else who was present in the room can also be heard speaking after her and said, “he knows she’s pregnant why hit her in her stomach?”

The audio then skips to a past argument between Bow Wow and Kiyomi where she is telling him repeatedly that she wants to leave. The circumstances behind the argument are unknown, but it is clear that this all happened some time back in 2019. As many of you may remember the two have gotten into a physical altercation in the past.

Want tea directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Bow Wow Announces New Album “Dedicated To My Ex’s” Following Leaked Audio Of Alleged Domestic Abuse Against His Ex-Girlfriend appeared first on The Shade Room.