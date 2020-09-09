Bombay High Court steps in to stop demolition at Kangana Ranaut’s office



Kangana Ranaut started a war of words with the politicians of Maharashtra when she doubted the capability of Mumbai police in finding the truth in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, she later compared Mumbai with PoK when she was threatened by a politician. Today she is set to arrive in Mumbai and before she did, the BMC officials reached her office in Mumbai and demolished it to a massive extent.



However, now the Bombay High Court has issued a stay order on BMC’s demolition at Kangana Ranaut’s property and has asked the civic body to file reply on actress’ petition. The demolition has now been halted till further inquiry. Keep watching this space for more updates on the same.