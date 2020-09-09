BMC starts demolishing Kangana Ranaut’s office in Mumbai due to unlawful construction

The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai had issued a notice to Kangana Ranaut for the unlawful construction of her office in Mumbai. To which her lawyer had responded, “No work being carried out by Kangana Ranaut in her premises as falsely understood by you, so the notice issued by you as “Stop Work Notice” is absolutely bad-in-law & appears to have been issued only to intimidate her by misusing your dominant position”

The Municipal Corporation however started demolishing her office. Clearing the allegations made by Kangana’s lawyer, the BMC said, “Allegations in reply (by Kangana Ranaut’s lawyer) are baseless. After receipt of the notice, you continued the work…So, the notice structure as mentioned in the notice is liable for forthwith demolition at your risk, cost & consequences.”

Kangana too posted pictures from the site and wrote, “I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now.”