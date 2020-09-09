Blockchain’s demographics seem to be shifting in surprising ways, says new report By Cointelegraph

Blockchain’s demographics seem to be shifting in surprising ways, says new report
People in their 20s and 30s now appear to make up the majority of crypto traders worldwide. This represents a shift away from previous numbers, which indicated not so long ago that people in their 30s and 40s made up Blockchain’s main demographic.
According to a Sept. 7 report from BitFlyer, the biggest crypto exchange in Japan by trading volume, the ratio of its users in their 20s doubled in the EU, Japan, and the United States compared to data from 2018.
