‘Black Panther’ Claims Top Spot on U.K. Film Chart Weeks After Chadwick Boseman’s Death

Climbing eight spots after re-entering the top 10 in the first week of September, the 2018 Marvel blockbuster bests over ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ and ‘Trolls World Tour’.

“Black Panther” has peaked atop the U.K.’s Official Film Chart following the tragic passing of leading man Chadwick Boseman.

The 2018 Marvel blockbuster climbs eight spots after re-entering the top 10 at number nine last week (ends September 06) – knocking the former chart-topper, sci-fi classic “The Fifth Element”, down to 11.

“Sonic the Hedgehog” zooms in at two while “Trolls World Tour” stays comfortable in third place. War epic “1917” and DC Comics film “Joker” are in at four and five, respectively.

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” climbs back up to sixth place from number 10 last week, while “Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn” and “Dolittle” fall one place each to seven and eight.

Rounding out the top 10 are “Jumanji: The Next Level” and “Bad Boys for Life“.

