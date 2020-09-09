Bitcoin options data shows traders anticipate BTC price to fall soon By Cointelegraph

Bitcoin options data shows traders anticipate BTC price to fall soon
Market data from Skew shows investors in the (BTC) options market are cautiously bearish in the short term as of Sep. 8. The shift in sentiment comes after BTC’s abrupt 17% drop in seven days.
Bitcoin fell below the $10,000 support level for the fourth consecutive day. Some analysts say that the repeated test of the same level is a bearish sign. Others say that BTC is showing resilience at an important support area.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.