Best Fitbit Sense & Versa 3 Bands 2020

Fitbit continues to deliver industry-leading smartwatches that are designed to impress on multiple fronts, so it would be no surprise if you’re eager to find the best Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 bands for the upcoming releases. It’s important to note that these two new watches are only compatible with Fitbit’s new infinity bands. Therefore, the old bands from previous models won’t work. On to bigger and better things! Check out our favorite options below.



If you’re seeking a permeable watch band with plenty of ventilation, you’ll want to check out the sport bands from Fitbit. You can seamlessly switch between workouts and the office with these soft, lightweight bands. They come in a variety of vibrant two-tone color combinations. $35 at B,amp;H When you’re looking for a unique design that will stand out, look no further than the Fitbit woven bands. They’re inspired by the textile industry’s space-dyed yarn. Not to mention that they’re made of recycled plastic fibers, so it’s an environmentally-conscious purchase. $35 at B,amp;H When you want to dress up for your Fitbit Sense or Versa 3 smartwatch, you’ll love the Horween leather bands. You still get to enjoy the sport look with a breathable perforated design that also keeps you looking fancy. The natural materials will mold to your wrist for maximum comfort. $50 at Fitbit The infinity band that comes with your purchase is made of water-resistant, stain-resistant material. The design has been streamlined with a loop and peg that keeps the band secure all day long. Whether you’re hitting the gym, going for a swim, or taking a nap, the infinity band will stay in place. $30 at B,amp;H If you were intrigued by the idea of a watch band that’s made of recycled plastic fibers, the Victor Glemaud knit band is another solid choice to consider. The three stunning color options include metallic gold / black, layered black / red, and chevron red/ gold. $40 at Fitbit Considering that these Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 bands are completely new to the market, the third-party options are still a bit limited. This waterproof TPU band from FITA is affordable and will fit comfortably without causing any irritation. There are 11 different colors to choose from, too. $7 at Amazon Experienced smartwatch users who know they like to have a backup watch band will like this two-pack from QIBOX. They’re made of flexible, durable elastomer silicone that is easy to clean with a skin-friendly design. You can wear them all day long without any discomfort. You can pick from a variety of more than 10 color combos. $9 at Amazon If you’re all about variety, then a four-pack of bands might be the most appealing option. This set of waterproof silicone bands from EZCO will do the trick. They’re lightweight, comfy, and breathable. Choose the four colors you like best. Not to mention that you simply cannot beat the value of four smartwatch bands for this price. $11 at Amazon

When choosing the best Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 band for your watch, there are a few key factors to consider. Most importantly, you want to find something that’s going to be comfortable. Assuming that you’ll be taking advantage of all the health and fitness features on your wearable, you’ll likely be a fan of the Fitbit Sport Band. The breathable design ensures maximum comfort for your wrist as you go about your day.

If you’re looking for a multi-pack at an affordable price point, go with the EZCO Silicone Waterproof Breathable Band. You’ll be able to choose a set of 4 silicone bands in the colors that match your style and mood.

All of these bands will keep your new smartwatch feeling good on your wrist. if you’re still having trouble deciding between the Fitbit Sense and the Fitbit Versa 3, you’ve got some time left. These wearables will be available for purchase on Sept. 25. We anticipate that more band options will become available as time goes on, so stay tuned!