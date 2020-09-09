Ben Simmons named in 2019-20 NBA All-Defensive First Team

Ben Simmons’ season may have come to an abrupt end with a knee injury in the bubble but at least the Australian has something to smile about.

The 76ers star was named to the 2019-20 NBA All-Defensive First Team and was joined by Defensive Player of the Year Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis, Rudy Gobert, and Marcus Smart.

Simmons led the league in steals per game and was rewarded with his first All-NBA defensive honour.

The injured star received 88 All-Defensive First Team vote points – 2nd highest among all players.

Former Philadelphia head coach, Brett Brown described Simmons as a “6-foot-10, catlike, disruptive thief,” during the season.

Simmons beat out the best defenders in the league to make first team withPatrick Beverley, Eric Bledsoe, Bam Adebayo, Kawhi Leonard, and Brook Lopez all making the All NBA second team.

The 24-year-old averaged 16.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8 assists in the 2019-20 season.