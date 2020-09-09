Ben Roethlisberger reveals he’s nervous for season opener

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger hasn’t played an NFL game in a year due to injury, and now that Week 1 of the 2020 campaign finally is here, the 38-year-old is anxious to get back on the field.

Even though he has plenty of experience in the NFL, Roethlisberger revealed that he’s feeling a bit nervous for Week 1, when the Steelers take on the New York Giants on “Monday Night Football” at MetLife Stadium.

“You always have a little bit of jitters and nerves for the first game, but the way I feel now is more than I’ve felt in a very long time,” he told reporters Wednesday, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “I’m sure it’s going to intensify as the week goes on and then Monday night I’m sure I’m gonna be shaking like a leaf.”

The six-time Pro Bowler injured his elbow after just two games last season and required surgery that ended his campaign. With the veteran out of the lineup, Pittsburgh missed the playoffs for the second time in six seasons.

Roethlisberger is entering his 17th season with Pittsburgh. Before playing just two games last season, he went 9-6-1 in 2018 with 5,129 yards, 34 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.