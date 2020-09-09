Behind the US cybersecurity defense led by DoD's Defense Digital Service of Operation Warp Speed, meant to protect vaccine research from nation-state attacks (Shannon Vavra/CyberScoop)

Shannon Vavra / CyberScoop:
Behind the US cybersecurity defense led by DoD’s Defense Digital Service of Operation Warp Speed, meant to protect vaccine research from nation-state attacks — Six months ago, as professional sports were postponed indefinitely, schools were shuttering, Tom Hanks was the poster boy for COVID-19 …
