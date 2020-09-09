Australia’s Victoria state reports 51 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . FILE PHOTO: Response personnel prepare to enter a public housing tower, locked down in response to a COVID-19 outbreak, in Melbourne

SYDNEY () – Australia’s second most populous state of Victoria on Thursday reported 51 new cases and seven deaths from the novel coronavirus, compared with 76 cases and 11 deaths a day earlier.

The state, which is at the centre of Australia’s coronavirus outbreak, has brought the daily rise in cases to double digits in recent days due to a strict lockdown after it touched highs of more than 700 in early August.

Victoria, home to one-quarter of Australia’s 25 million population, now accounts for about 75% of the country’s 26,516 COVID-19 cases and 90% of its 788 deaths.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR