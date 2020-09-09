Aubrey O’Day’s New ‘Unfiltered’ Photos Seem to Prove She’s Lying About Her Weight

Instagram

In the newly-surfaced photos, the Danity Kane member is rocking a black bikini while hanging out in the pool at the Holiday House in Palm Springs where she looks totally different to the pics she posted online.

New evidence has surfaced to confirm previous reports that Aubrey O’Day has seemingly gained a lot of weight. In the “unfiltered” photos reportedly taken during the week of August 24, the singer looked unrecognizable and totally different to the pictures she shared online.

In the newly-surfaced images obtained by Daily Mail, the 36-year-old was hanging out in the pool at the Holiday House in Palm Springs. Rocking a black bikini, mesh skirt and baseball hat, she reportedly proclaimed to fellow guests that she’s Aubrey O’Day.

“She was telling other people and myself loudly her name, that she is a singer and a celebrity and that she was on ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ and ‘Big Brother‘,” one of the eyewitnesses tells Daily Mail. “She was at the pool pretty much all day, every day and even when we were there at midnight for a night swim. She was alone the entire time and would spend hours on her phone scrolling and smiling at her phone.”

The photos were taken around the same time Aubrey was spotted walking her dogs in Palm Springs, California. The Danity Kane member, who has always been known for her envy-inducing, curvaceous body, showed some skin in a pink bikini top with a plaid red-and-black jacket wrapped around her waist.

The 36-year-old star then claimed that the paparazzi photos were fake and heavily edited. Trying to prove that she’s telling the truth, she shared a photo of her donning a bathing suit while holding a sign with the date to prove that it wasn’t an old photo.

“It’s so f***ing sick what people will do to a woman’s body for click bait!” she wrote along with the mirror selfie, blasting tabloid for allegedly altering her images. “And that my lawyer needed this photo to defend me against it. When is this industry going to stop abusing women’s bodies?!”