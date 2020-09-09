Apple TV App Now Available on VIZIO SmartCast TVs in U.S. and Canada With Free Three-Month Apple TV+ Offer

VIZIO today announced that the Apple TV app is now available on its 2016 and newer SmartCast TVs in the United States and Canada.

The Apple TV app allows users to stream TV shows and movies from Apple TV+, à-la-carte Apple TV Channels, and their iTunes libraries, as well as buy or rent more than 100,000 shows and movies from the iTunes Store.



From today until October 16, eligible VIZIO SmartCast TV owners in the United States can sign up for Apple TV+ and receive three months free.

The Apple TV app is already available on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, PC, Apple TV, select Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, and select Samsung and LG smart TVs. Sony also plans to roll out the Apple TV app later this year, according to Apple.

VIZIO rolled out HomeKit and AirPlay 2 support to its 2016 and newer SmartCast TVs last year.