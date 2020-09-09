Amazon rolls out a partnership with AT,amp;T to let customers link their phone numbers to their Alexa accounts, after launching the feature in the UK and Germany (Chaim Gartenberg/The Verge)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge:

Amazon rolls out a partnership with AT,amp;T to let customers link their phone numbers to their Alexa accounts, after launching the feature in the UK and Germany  —  ‘Alexa, answer the phone,rsquo;  —  Amazon is rolling out a new partnership with AT,amp;T today that will let customers link …

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR