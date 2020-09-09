Alex de Minaur vs Dominic Thiem quarter-final results, updates, news, video

Three years ago, Dominic Thiem beat Alex de Minaur in straight sets in the first round of the US Open, 6-4 6-1 6-1.
He is 2-0 against the Aussie, who he beat the following year in a Davis Cup clash on clay in Austria. That time, ‘Demon’ got a set.
De Minaur is now a three-time ATP title winner and is world No.28 for this US Open. Now, he faces world No.3 Thiem for a spot in the semis of the Grand Slam at New York’s Flushing Meadows, playing on the colossal Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Thiem is a three-time Grand Slam finalist who lost this year’s Australian Open decider in five sets against Novak Djokovic. He is a hot favourite to win his maiden major.
Here’s how de Minaur (21st seed) and Thiem (second seed) have reached their US Open quarter-final showdown.
DE MINAUR
R1: bt Andrej Martin (world No.98) 6-4 6-3 7-5 (2 hours, 11 minutes)
R2: bt Richard Gasquet (No.51) 6-4 6-3 6-7 (8-6) 7-5 (3:02)
R3: bt Karen Khachanov (No.16, 11th seed) 6-4 0-6 4-6 6-3 6-1 (3:02)
THIEM
R1: bt Juame Munar (No.105) 7-6 (8-6) 6-3 retired (1:55)
R2: bt Sumit Nagal (No.124) 6-3 6-3 6-2 (1:59)
R3: bt Marin Cilic (No.38, 31st seed, former champion) 6-2 6-2 3-6 6-3 (2:27)
R4: bt Felix Auger-Aliassime (No.21, 15th seed) 7-6 (7-4) 6-1 6-1 (2:07)