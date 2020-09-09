Alex de Minaur vs Dominic Thiem quarter-final results, updates, news, video

By Tim Elbra 09 Sep 2020 23:54

Three years ago, Dominic Thiem beat Alex de Minaur in straight sets in the first round of the US Open, 6-4 6-1 6-1.

He is 2-0 against the Aussie, who he beat the following year in a Davis Cup clash on clay in Austria. That time, ‘Demon’ got a set.

De Minaur is now a three-time ATP title winner and is world No.28 for this US Open. Now, he faces world No.3 Thiem for a spot in the semis of the Grand Slam at New York’s Flushing Meadows, playing on the colossal Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Thiem is a three-time Grand Slam finalist who lost this year’s Australian Open decider in five sets against Novak Djokovic. He is a hot favourite to win his maiden major.

Here’s how de Minaur (21st seed) and Thiem (second seed) have reached their US Open quarter-final showdown.

DE MINAUR

R1: bt Andrej Martin (world No.98) 6-4 6-3 7-5 (2 hours, 11 minutes)

R2: bt Richard Gasquet (No.51) 6-4 6-3 6-7 (8-6) 7-5 (3:02)

R3: bt Karen Khachanov (No.16, 11th seed) 6-4 0-6 4-6 6-3 6-1 (3:02)

THIEM

R1: bt Juame Munar (No.105) 7-6 (8-6) 6-3 retired (1:55)

R2: bt Sumit Nagal (No.124) 6-3 6-3 6-2 (1:59)

R3: bt Marin Cilic (No.38, 31st seed, former champion) 6-2 6-2 3-6 6-3 (2:27)