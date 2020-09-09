Alec Baldwin Welcomes Baby Boy With Wife After Two Miscarriages

Instagram

The ‘Departed’ star becomes a father for the sixth time after his yoga guru wife Hilaria gave birth to their fifth child together on Tuesday, September 8.

Alec Baldwin has become a father for the sixth time.

“The Departed” star’s wife, Hilaria, gave birth to a son on Tuesday, September 8, and the latest addition to the couple’s family made his debut on mum’s Instagram page on Wednesday.

Alongside a photo of the yoga guru cradling the tot with Alec at her bedside in the hospital, she wrote, “We had a baby last night. He is perfect and we couldn’t be happier. Stay tuned for a name.”

<br />

The happy news comes after Hilaria suffered two miscarriages in 2019, as she and Alec tried to expand their brood.

The newborn joins the couple’s three other sons – Romeo, two, Leonardo, three, and five-year-old Rafael – as well as seven-year-old daughter Carmen.

Alec is also dad to model Ireland Baldwin, his 24-year-old daughter from his marriage to actress Kim Basinger.