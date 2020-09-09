Akshay Kumar and his obsession with fitness

Akshay Kumar is one of the most disciplined actors in the film industry. The actor follows a strict schedule and does not budge come what may. In fact, Akshay Kumar has made fitness a part of his lifestyle with the actor scheduling his day in such a way that he gets the most out of his body.

1. Following the perfect sleep cycle

Akshay follows the mantra of early to bed, early to rise very seriously. Despite a packed schedule, the actor manages to wake up before sunrise and have his last meal before sunset. The actor wakes up at 5:30 AM every single day and is in bed by 9 PM.

2. Staying away from the conventional standards of fitness

Akshay is also not someone who is obsessed with having six pack abs or a buffed up build. He believes fitness comes from keeping your body active and there are different ways to do so without hitting the gym.

3. A complete workout routine

The actor actively engages in sports like kick-boxing, shadow-boxing and basketball. He also is pretty into yoga. His usual workout routine in the morning consists of an hour’s swim, martial arts practise, followed by yoga and stretching exercises. He concludes this session with an hour of meditation for strong mental health.

4. Keeping the body free of toxins

Another important aspect of Akshay’s fitness routine is that he keeps his body free of any sort of toxins that might cause harm. The fact that the actor does not consume alcohol, nicotine and caffeine in any form too plays a big part in his fitness.

5. The golden rule

Akshay once said in an interview, “You don’t have to be obsessed with exercising or dieting, the most important thing is to maintain a balanced and active lifestyle.”. Pretty much spot on, isn’t it?