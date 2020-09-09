AirPods Pro on sale in today’s best deals, plus $200 off MacBook Pro, Wyze bundles, more

AirPods Pro and MacBook Pro deals highlight today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break alongside a notable Wyze smart home bundle. Hit the jump for all that and more.

AirPods Pro with ‘Hey Siri’, ANC, more

Woot offers Apple’s AirPods Pro for $215. As a comparison, these wireless in-ears typically sell for $249. Today’s deal is $15 less than our previous mention.

Apple’s AirPods Pro arrives with Active Noise Cancellation, Hey Siri support, and up to 24-hours of battery life on a single charge. Not to mention, they are sweat- and water-resistant, so you can enjoy them during workouts and more.

Take $200 off Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro

Amazon is currently taking up to $200 off various models of Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro. You can score the 512GB configuration for $1,600 or the 1TB version at $1,799. You’ll note that the 512GB price is reflected at checkout and shipping times are currently delayed. Today’s deal matches our previous mention and is the best offer currently out there by 25%.

Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro delivers 10th generation Intel processors, plus a True Tone Retina display, Touch Bar, and Intel Iris graphics. You’ll get up to 10-hours of battery life alongside the popular redesigned Magic Keyboard. There are also four Thunderbolt 3 ports available, too.

Kickstart your smart home with Wyze’s starter bundle

Home Depot is currently offering the Wyze Smart Home Starter Bundle for $80. Typically fetching $100, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, comes within $1 of our previous mention for the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve seen to date.

Whether you’re looking to finally get in the smart home game for the first time, or want to expand an existing setup, this bundle from Wyze is worth considering. Not only are you getting one of its popular 1080p cameras, but plenty of other accessories as well. That includes three smart bulbs, alongside a pair of smart plugs and two contact sensors. There’s also an included microSD card for storing local recordings, and a Sense motion detector completes the package.

Best trade-in deals

also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Wyze Cam Outdoor Review: Easy wireless setup with night vision for $50 [Video]

Razer Naga Pro Review: Highly customizable mouse without the hassle [Video]

EarFun Air Review: Budget wireless earbuds with premium features [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out on YouTube for more Apple news: