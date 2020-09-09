AFL 2020 club membership numbers revealed

In what’s been the most difficult year in AFL history with the COVID-19 outbreak’s huge impact on the competition, five clubs have hit a record high in membership numbers while many were left to deal with the cruel affects of the pandemic.

In total, the AFL was hit with a 6.1 per cent drop in membership numbers after totalling 992,854, down from last year’s record of 1,057,572.

The positive side of this year’s tally sees Carlton, St Kilda, Gold Coast and Greater Western Sydney all hitting their highest ever membership tally.

The West Coast Eagles made history by not only hitting triple figures with 100,776 members but by becoming the first non-Victorian AFL club to top the membership leaderboard.

Collingwood, Essendon (Getty)

With no AFL for 2020 currently being played in Victoria, the majority of the state’s teams took massive hits to their numbers from 2019.

Essendon (-26.5%), Melbourne (-29.2%), Collingwood (-10.9%), Hawthorn (-6.4%), Geelong (-6.7%), Western Bulldogs (-14.1%) and North Melbourne (-9.7%) were all dealt significant drops in membership numbers while Carlton (+4.1%) and St Kilda (+ 11.4%) increased slightly.

Outside of Victoria, Sydney (-28.1%), Adelaide (-17.4%) and Port Adelaide (-11%) all copped drops to their 2019 totals.

“Footy is about connection and a sense of belonging and this remarkable number demonstrates AFL members are the most passionate and loyal members across all sports,” AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan said.

Gillon McLachlan (Getty)

“The commitment members made to their clubs is a key reason why all 18 clubs were able to survive a challenging and unprecedented year.

“We have been blown away by the loyalty and commitment footy fans around the country have demonstrated this season.

“On behalf of the AFL, I want to say thank you to every single person who signed up this year.”

Full list and breakdown of the 2020 Membership numbers:

1. West Coast Eagles: 100,776, up 10.3% from 2019’s 90,445 total.

2. Richmond: 100,420, down 0.3% from 2019’s 103,358 total.

3. Collingwood: 76,862, down 10.9% from 2019’s 85,226 total

4. Hawthorn: 76,343, down 6.4% from 2019’s 81,211 total.

5. Carlton: 67,035, up 4.1% from 2019’s 64,269 total.

6. Essendon: 66,686, down 26.5% from 2019’s 84,237 total

7. Geelong: 60,066, down 6.7% from 2019’s 65,063 total.

8. Adelaide: 54,891, down 17.4% from 2019’s 64,437 total.

9. Fremantle: 51,577, up 0.3% from 2019’s 51,431 total.

10. St Kilda: 48,588, up 11.4% from 2019’s 43,038 total.

11. Sydney: 48,322, down 28.1 % from 2019’s 61,912 total.

12. Port Adelaide: 46,820, down 11% from 2019’s 51,951 total.

13. Melbourne: 40,571, down 29.2% from 2019’s tally: 52,421 total.

14. Western Bulldogs: 38,876, down 14.1% from 2019’s 44,373 total.

15. North Melbourne: 38,667, down 9.7% from 2019’s 42,419 total.

16. GWS Giants: 30,841, up 2.4% from 2019’s 30,109 total.

17. Brisbane Lions: 29,277, up 4.2% from 2019’s 28,023 total.

18. Gold Coast Suns: 16,236 up 15.9% from 2019’s 13,649 total.

2020 total: 992,854, down 6.1% from 2019’s 1,057,572.